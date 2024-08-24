An exciting collaboration from Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks may be on the horizon.

An insider claimed to Life & Style magazine that after developing a strong friendship and catching up whenever their paths cross, Styles and Nicks discussed the possibility of writing music together when the opportunity arises. Music Times could not independently verify this information.

"They're talking about working together, maybe writing a song or two together when they next get the chance," the anonymous source said. "Their friendship is something they appreciate and never take for granted."

"Stevie may be 76, but she looks great, her voice is still amazing, and she has a nice, flirty friendship with Harry, so life is good," the source shared. "They try to meet up when they're in the same city, and Harry's been happy to share the stage with Stevie, too."

On what would have been Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie's birthday on July 12, the rock icon surprised the audience by inviting the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker to join her on stage for a duet during her show at Hyde Park in London.

McVie, renowned for her contributions as the singer-songwriter of some of Fleetwood Mac's iconic songs, passed away in November 2022 after a short illness.

Nicks and Styles won over the audience with a heartfelt rendition of the classic Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide," followed by a lively performance of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," in a tribute to Nicks' late friend.

Years earlier, Styles also brought Nicks on stage for a duet during one of his concerts in Inglewood, California, in 2019. At the time, he described her as "a light" for him.

During that performance, Styles and Nicks shared a flirty moment on stage when she playfully winked at him, causing the pop star to blush.

"Obviously, they don't expect anything romantic to come out of this, nothing's happened and nothing's going to happen, but it's fair to say Stevie's taken an interest in Harry and is mentoring him," Life & Style's insider said.

The source went on to say, "Harry, too, is bowled over by how charming and glamorous she is, everybody is."

According to the insider, Styles and Nicks reportedly floated the idea of making music together during at least one conversation.

However, no concrete plan regarding a potential song together has been announced as of this writing. Fans will have to wait and see if Styles and Nicks will indeed release a collaboration in the future.

