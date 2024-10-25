Lily Allen Admits She Makes More Money Selling Feet Pictures Than Her Music

English pop star Lily Allen landed herself a lucrative side gig. In a recent tweet, the singer revealed that she makes more money from selling feet pictures on OnlyFans than she does from her music streams on Spotify.

The revelation comes after a fan came at her for promoting her feet pictures, writing, "Imagine being one of the biggest pop stars/musicians in Europe and then being reduced to this." Allen quickly clapped back, unashamed to admit it's a purely financial choice. She notes that despite having 8 million monthly listeners, she earns more money by having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of her feet.

imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don’t hate the player, hate the game. https://t.co/Fx7JAhPhV5 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

The "Smile" singer has promoted her OnlyFans account @LilyAllenFTSE500 across her public social media platforms, allegedly making upwards of $10,000 a month. While fans were shocked, she's garnered a devout following on the site since joining in July 2024. While some are disgusted by the endeavor, others are praising her for the financial win.

Haven't posted in a while but you can still check out the archive 🤓 pic.twitter.com/OsSgSMnVhm — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 25, 2024

Lily Allen having an onlyfans for feet pics wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card https://t.co/HoZENlmrEY — Angie (@strictlycowgirl) October 25, 2024

Lily Allen making more money from selling feet pics than she does from her music was not on my 2024 bingo card. Get that bag sis 👏👣 https://t.co/SZRh3fHW2n — Chris E. Teigen (@ChrisETeigen) October 25, 2024

The 39-year-old hasn't let the noise bother her, enjoying motherhood and marriage while continuing to work on new music. She and Stranger Things actor David Harbour married in late 2020 during a Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator. During an interview on BBC Sounds' Miss Me? podcast, Allen revealed that her husband actually approves of her side hustle.

"At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, 'Is this a kink for you?' And I was like, 'No, it's totally not a kink,' but maybe there's something in the power element of it that's slightly kinky for me," she noted.

The couple currently resides in Brooklyn, NY.