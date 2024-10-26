Taylor Swift Fans Spot 'Something' Between Ex Joe Alwyn, Kendall Jenner: 'He's Joining the Enemy'

Taylor Swift fans are buzzing about the "possibility" that one of her exes might be dating a member of the infamous Kardashian clan — with the ex-boyfriend potentially becoming "public enemy number 1."

Joe Alwyn was seen chatting and snapping photos with model Kendall Jenner at the 4th Annual Gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, fueling a lot of speculation.

A photo posted by Vogue showed the Brit casually draping his arm around the reality store while standing next to yet another one of Swift's former flames, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

kendall jenner and joe alwyn did that for ME. pic.twitter.com/Zu0Tl32NJB — celia (@818lover) October 20, 2024

Fans wasted no time noticing Alwyn's subtle gesture of liking Jenner's Instagram post from the same gathering, further igniting speculation.

TikTok user hankatherinee speculated, "It looks like we're heading to a relationship between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn which would drive so many people crazy."

She added, "This would be huge because as you know, Swifties would go crazy given the past between Taylor, Kim, and Kanye, and Joe is Taylor's ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild."

From the beginning, Swift's relationship with Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian, has been tumultuous.

Jenner and Swift also have a well-documented past filled with ups and downs, having both been romantically linked to Harry Styles in close succession.

According to a TikTok comment, "Joe will be public enemy number 1 if this happens."

"The ultimate betrayal," another said.

A third lamented, "If it's true, it would be really strange because Joe didn't like to be in the spotlight but this would end up the same."

Another comment alluded to Swift's still-unreleased "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" release despite leaving easter eggs that it was due to drop anytime soon.

"Joe will be public enemy number 1 if this happens," while a second read, "Joe will be public enemy number 1 if this happens."

Some social media users, however, believe that Alwyn and Jenner simply took a picture and shouldn't put too much thought into it.

"so saying their dating based off a picture taken at AN EVENT IS CRAZYY," one comment said.

"That's a strange leap to take just bc of a photo from an event," according to another.