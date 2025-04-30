Taylor Swift Playfully Shades Kanye West in Hilarious Note to Ed Sheeran

In a light-hearted blast from the past, Taylor Swift took a playful jab at Kanye West in a resurfaced photo shared by longtime friend and fellow artist Ed Sheeran.

The image, which has recently gone viral, features a handwritten note from Swift attached to a jar of homemade jam she gifted Sheeran.

The message read: "Yo Ed — I'm really happy 4 you and I'm gonna let you finish but this is the best jam of all-time. — T"

The cheeky message was a clear reference to Kanye West's infamous interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when he stormed the stage and cut off Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

At the time, West had said, "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

The moment triggered one of the most talked-about celebrity feuds in music history, with both stars trading indirect and direct disses for years.

According to PageSix, Swift responded musically with her 2010 song "Innocent," and West reignited tensions in 2016 with his controversial track "Famous," which referenced Swift by name and led to another round of public disagreement.

Swift's 2013 Jam Shade at Kanye Resurfaces on Sheeran's New IG

Swift's jam jar message to Sheeran originally appeared in 2013, when he posted the photo on his Instagram account.

On April 2, 2025, Sheeran reposted the same photo after recovering old snapshots from a phone he had discarded a decade ago.

The post appeared on his new Instagram account, @teddysoldphone, which is now followed by over 150,000 fans, DailyMail said.

"It was pretty good jam," Sheeran commented in the caption, keeping things simple. Fans, however, were quick to highlight Swift's witty shade.

"SHE THREW THE BEST SHADE," one user wrote, while another said, "Taylor is sooo funny for this!!" Others appreciated the throwback to the pair's close friendship, with one follower commenting, "You guys have such a great friendship!"

Swift and Sheeran's bond dates back over a decade and has included several collaborations, such as "Everything Has Changed," "Run," "The Joker and the Queen," and "End Game."

In a recent post, Sheeran shared that going through old photos sparked inspiration for his upcoming music. He mentioned that he wrote a new song titled "Old Phone" after reflecting on the friendships and moments captured in those images.