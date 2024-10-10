Mariah Carey Stuns With Jaw-Dropping Look as She Revives Classic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' 30 Years Later

Mariah Carey is getting ready to drop a new edition of her classic holiday song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to mark its 30th anniversary.

It was first featured on her 1994 "Merry Christmas" album and sold 15 million copies.

Recently, she teased her Instagram followers with a glimpse of two new covers, including one that honors the original photo shoot.

The first picture shows a new take on the classic picture back in 1994. Instead of donning a Santa Claus-inspired jumpsuit in the snow, the 55-year-old is now seen in a vibrant red jumpsuit, striking a pose on a luxurious fur couch.

She said in the caption, "While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet!"

"I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you! An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new "All I Want For Christmas Is You" physical singles... available for pre-order now!"

The second picture featured the "Through the Rain" songstress exuding happiness as she elegantly stood next to a snow-covered tree in a stunning white gown with a daring leg slit.

The cassette will feature the design of that specific cover. Two other album covers are still waiting to be revealed. The special 30th-anniversary music release is available in either the gold cassette or seven-inch vinyl format.

Carey and producer Walter Afanasieff created the song then while creating three original songs for the album. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was reportedly written and composed in just 15 minutes and as of writing, continues to bring in $600,000 annually in royalties for the hitmaker.

This comes amid confirmation that Carey gearing up for a Christmas tour filled with holiday cheer.

Her tour, "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time," will entertain audiences in 20 cities throughout the US, kicking off at the Yaamava Theatre in Highland, California, on November 6.