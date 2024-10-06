Mariah Carey graced the stage of the American Music Awards as part of the award show's 50th anniversary celebration, and she received so much praise online for her stunning performance.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old singer-songwriter brought her A-game when she performed a flawless medley of "Don't Forget About Us" and her Song of the Decade and mega-hit single "We Belong Together."

Mariah took the stage wearing a black and white strapless gown from Schiaparelli and a bunch of diamond-encrusted accessories, including a sparkly statement necklace. She had her long locks down in layered waves.

She started her number by singing the introduction of "Don't Forget About Us" before quickly transitioning to "We Belong Together," which had the whole audience cheering and singing along.

On X, formerly Twitter, Carey's performance was inundated with compliments from fans and random social media users alike, with many of them calling her the "iconic queen."

One Lamb praised Carey's look and performance at the awards show, writing, "Mariah Carey, you looked BEAUTIFUL tonight and sounded amazing!"

"Simply gorgeous dahhhling @MariahCarey.... Great performance! You looked so radiant. Glad to see you back on stage," someone else added.

"AMAZING!! You sounded so good and looked BEAUTIFUL," another person commented.

Meanwhile, some took offense at how short Carey's exposure was at the AMAs, with one fan writing, "They gave Mariah Carey less than five minutes for her medley? This is why no one cars about award shows anymore."

"Why was her performance so short? She's already a legend, so why?" another asked.

In an interview with Billboard post-performance, Carey shared how she felt after, saying, "It was good. I mean, I felt good with the audience. It was a good crowd."