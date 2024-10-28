Diddy Accused of Drugging and Raping 10-Year-Old Aspiring Rapper

With yet another alleged victim coming forward, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a new lawsuit with allegations that he drugged and raped a 10-year-old aspiring rapper in 2005.

Filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, the lawsuit is the latest from attorney Tony Buzbee, who announced plans in early October to file 120 new lawsuits against Diddy in the coming months.

The story alleges that in 2005, a 10-year-old aspiring actor and rapper anonymously known as John Doe flew from New York to Los Angeles alongside his family to pursue his dreams. He was connected with Combs via an industry consultant, who requested to meet with Doe alone for an "audition" before meeting with his whole family.

Alone in their hotel room, the young boy allegedly performed a few songs for Combs, who promised to "make him a star." He was then given a soda that his attorney claims was laced with drugs like GHB and ecstasy. The details allege that Combs then forced himself on Doe, who eventually lost consciousness and awakened to "pain in his buttocks and anus." Combs allegedly proceeded to threaten the safety of his family if he were to tell his story, and he has "since suffered from extreme depression and anxiety" following the incident.

The story is one of countless surfacing from Diddy's past alleged sexual crimes, including sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a VMA afterparty in 2000. Combs has denied all accusations. Currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, his trial is set for May 2025.