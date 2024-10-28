Dancer Accuses Chris Brown of Raping Her on Diddy's Yacht in 2020

Chris Brown, who has a public history of violence, is being investigated for yet another accusation. An anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe claims Brown drugged and raped her on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht in December 2020.

The true crime network Investigation Discovery premiered a documentary on October 27th that deep dives into Brown's previous altercations, titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The documentary deep dives into years worth of Brown's alleged aggressions, including assault charges, sexual assault charges, and domestic abuse disputes. This includes his 2009 felony charge for physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The documentary also includes a firsthand account of alleged sexual assault from an anonymous woman named Jane Doe, a dancer in pursuit of a career in Los Angeles. "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened," she shares.

The alleged victim claims that while on a trip to Miami, she received an invite to join a party on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht. On the boat, she met Brown, asking him for career advice as a fellow dancer. "We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird," she claims. "I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy."

Doe claims he then brought her to a bedroom on the boat, describing her inability to move before Brown was suddenly on top of her. In tears, she alleges that he then ejaculated inside her.

"I was so disgusted," she says.

Her story is one of the many from various women the documentary sheds light on. This also comes at a time in which many alleged victims are coming forward with stories that accuse Diddy of varying levels of assault. Brown's attorneys deny the allegations.