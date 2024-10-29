Kanye West's Donda Academy Allegedly Planned Gun Lessons, Marching Drills: 'Kids Were Not Safe'

Kanye West reportedly had intentions of imparting controversial teachings to students at his defunct Christian institution, Donda Academy.

Cecilia Hailey, a former teacher who is taking legal action against the musician and other ex-staff members for wrongful termination, has brought to attention news insights from her tenure at the controversial institution.

She revealed that West had a desire for the youth to receive gun-shooting training and military-style instruction following his troubling speeches referencing Hitler and the Nazis in November 2022.

Speaking to The US Sun, Hailey reflecting on the upcoming trial scheduled for next year where she likened the Donda Academy environment to that of a "zoo."

In addition, she claimed that when confronted with Kanye's outrageous requests, there was only silence.

"He did want the children to learn marching. He wanted all the children to be educated in how to carry a gun, how to shoot a gun," she said.

Hailey claimed she refused to have her third-grade students taught how to use rifles, and said, "It came up kinda early when I first got there, kinda wanting to know how I felt about the kids learning to march and how I felt about the kids taking gun classes and rifle classes."

Hailey also expressed her disbelief in Kanye's "delusional" perspective.

"And I'm thinking that is not gonna happen if I'm here, that's not acceptable, it's not necessary, and what does that have to do with education?" she said. "Teaching these kids to march, to be honest with you I kind of got like Hitler vibes around that or real bizarre things."

In addition, Hailey has raised concerns about a prevalent bullying problem within the school, stating that she observed students seeking refuge under tables during physical altercations while disciplinary actions were reportedly lacking.

"So you might have a fourth grader hitting on a kindergarten or a first grader. We had kids hiding under tables because they were afraid. It was mayhem, really," she said. "There were armed guards outside, but the kids were not safe inside."

Another educator revealed to The US Sun that she knew of an individual whom Donda Academy intended to bring on board to instruct students in tactical and military techniques.

According to her account, this person was set to provide lessons on wilderness survival, hunting, and camping, as well as gun handling and shooting training.

The participation of the students in marching or rifle training at the school remains a mystery, along with the knowledge of families who were required to sign NDAs.