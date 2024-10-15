Kanye West's Comments on Bianca Censori's Mom Trigger Alexandra's Response, Revisits His Disturbing In-Law Remarks

Alexandra Censori, the mother-in-law of Kanye West, has stepped into the public eye following reports of disturbing comments made by the rapper about her.

Following a relentless pursuit by journalists from the paparazzi, Alexandra clarified that she would refrain from discussing the allegations in the lawsuit and urged for privacy during this period.

She said, via the Daily Mail, "I don't want to be drawn into the latest claims about my son-in-law."

A range of grave accusations were made in the initial lawsuit filed in June 2024, including the claim that Kanye had a particular interest in engaging in intimate relations with the in-laws of his romantic companions.

Pisciotta made several allegations in an extensive 88-page lawsuit, one of which involved a screenshot sent by West to her. The message was a conversation with his wife Bianca Censori, delivered while her mother was present.

"I wanna f**k your mom. Before she leaves," Kanye's text allegedly said, before reiterating, "Should I add I meant I want you to watch me f**k your mom?"

Bianca responded, "She's married," adding, "I'm going to f**k someone this weekend and tell you the next time you're inside me."

But this wasn't the first time Kanye has made such disturbing comments about his in-laws.

Throughout his long-term relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye publicly discussed Kris Jenner's intimate affairs. As revealed in one of his more provocative tracks, he expressed a desire to be involved with all four of her daughters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall

Kanye has also reportedly shown a keen fascination with Caitlyn Jenner following her transition in 2015.

In one episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kris revealed that her son-in-law had started to show a heightened curiosity about her former partner's journey after her public transition.

As the cameras rolled, Kim took a moment to share with her mother the intriguing concept behind Kanye's latest music video for "Famous."

The video featured wax figures of prominent personalities like Caitlyn, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bill Cosby, and George Bush.

"There's nudity, technically. There are sheets over everyone," Kim told her mom, to which the latter responded, "I think he's obsessed with Caitlyn now."

Kris added, "Well... he just likes people who are authentic, that do what they want to do."