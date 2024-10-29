Shawn Mendes Addresses Long-Standing Gay Rumors with Honest Concert Moment: 'It's Such a Complex Thing'

Shawn Mendes recently opened up to his fans about his sexuality in emotional moment during his "For Friends and Family Tour" at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The Canadian singer shared his journey of striving to be courageous while admitting he is still in the process of understanding it all.

"There's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it so long," he said.

The "Stitches" hitmaker added that it was "kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes."

He went on, "The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone."

Mendes' words echoed with vulnerability as he detailed how the experience had constantly violated his thoughts.

"And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I'm trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things. And that's all I really want to say about that for now," he said.

In a debut performance of his new song "The Mountain," the 26-year-old pop star went into themes of sexuality, telling the audience, "And I guess I'm just speaking freely now, because I just want to be able to be closer to everyone and just kind of be in my truth."

While swirling rumors regarding his personal life, Mendes has consistently maintained a public presence with women, including fellow musician Camila Cabello.

Sabrina Carpenter also made waves in the media with her latest release, "Taste," a sharp-tongued song that has sparked speculation about its intended targets, possibly Mendes and Cabello.

In 2023, Carpenter and Mendes had a short-lived connection when he was taking a break from his tumultuous relationship with the former Fifth Harmony star.

Following the dating speculations involving Carpenter, Cabello and Mendes reconciled in the public eye, only to part ways once more.