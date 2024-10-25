Shawn Mendes Shares His Screenshots of David Beckham and Brad Pitt on His Phone

Popstar Shawn Mendes gave fans an intimate look at his saved screenshots while shooting a digital exclusive for Interview Magazine.

While scrolling through the screenshots saved on his personal phone, Mendes shared several photos of animals and his favorite celebrities. The "Stitches" singer had a few candid shots of David Beckham arriving at an airport and Brad Pitt posing in a dapper jean jacket. Amongst the screenshots were puppies staying at his dog's daycare and an anteater Mendes claimed reminded him of his friend.

While donning a form-fitting "I feel love" tee, Mendes also shared a screenshot of world-famous rock climber Alex Honnold's hand, fascinated by the thickness of his fingers. The interview was in promotion of his upcoming album, Shawn, due for release November 15th.

The Canadian singer has also made headlines for seemingly addressing longtime speculation regarding his sexuality. Mendes performed the unreleased track "The Mountain," during an imitate show in New York City, singing the lyrics "I have a change of heart / you can say what you need to say / you can say I'm too young / you can say I'm too old/you can say I like girls or boys / whatever fits your mold."

While he has yet to address the public response to the cryptic lyrics, many presume the message is that he no longer cares how the public identifies him rather than a confession of bisexuality. He's publicly denied the allegations several times, dating pop songstress Camila Cabello from July 2019 to November 2021.