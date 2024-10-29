Is Panic at the Disco's Ryan Ross and Brenden Urie Reuniting for When We Were Young Festival?

The headliners for Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival in 2025 have been announced and many have begun to speculate that it will bring a very special reunion.

Taking to their X account, When We Were Young announced the headliners for next year's ceremony and that it will take place on Oct. 18, 2025. Among them are Blink-182 and Panic at the Disco. However, it was the mention of Panic's name that had people speculating on if there would be a reunion between frontman Brendon Urie and former member Ryan Ross.

"Yo yo yo if P!ATD is performing A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in its entirety at WWWY next year it's gotta be the whole band, right? Not just Brenden Urie???" wrote one person.

"Are we talking ryan ross panic or brenden urie solo band panic," questioned another.

"The only way panic can sell a fever play through is if Ryan Ross will be there, we've all had enough of Brenden urie at the disco," said another person.

It's unclear whether the performance will be a reunion for the band, which essentially became a solo project for Urie in 2015. Ross departed the band back in 2009 along with Jon Walker. The announcement was made to the band's official website at the time.

During his announcement, Ross claimed that there had been creative differences that had driven him to leave the band as the band was going into the making of their third album, Slick Magazine reports.

Ross was a major creative force behind the band's early works including their debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, which Ross played a major role in the lyrics of the album as well as the production. The project contained their breakout song "I Write Sins Not Tragedies."

Urie has since gone on to disband Panic to focus on his family and last played a gig under the name back in 2023.

Other performers at When We Were Young are Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Weezer.