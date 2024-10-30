Liam Payne's 'Lonely' Last Days Uncovered as He Reached Out to OnlyFans Models Before Tragedy

Liam Payne had reportedly been experiencing a sense of loneliness, just days before his tragic death in Argentina.

The incident involved a fall from the third-floor balcony, and upon investigation, several substances like cocaine and crack cocaine were found in the vicinity.

Seeking solace, the former One Direction member had reached out to two OnlyFans models for companionship, even though he was in a relationship then with Kate Cassidy.

The intention behind the communication was not for romantic purposes, but instead, he was reportedly seeking companionship, as stated by Rebel Agency, the talent agency representing the two OnlyFans models.

Rebel Agency told Radar Online, "Liam was reaching out for friendship, not sex."

They added, "His messages to our clients were pretty platonic. They were a bit flirty, but he wasn't talking to them about arranging sex or saying anything sleazy."

They confirmed, "It's clear he was reaching out as a cry for help, and it is very probable he was messaging a string of girls from subscription sites like OnlyFans just to make contact with people in his last days."

The agency further mentioned that the messages might surface as a result of the ongoing investigation by the local authorities into the source of the fatal substances that potentially led to his passing.

It was mentioned that there is no need for feelings of "shame," as Payne expressed that the two fans, who admired One Direction, brought back memories of his past relationships.

The news of his passing has reportedly left the two models saddened.

In light of recent revelations, it has also been disclosed that Payne's behavior grew increasingly unpredictable following Cassidy cut her trip to Argentina short.

Hotel employees informed management on October 16 about a guest behaving unusually in the hotel lobby and damaging his laptop, per local sources' accounts.

Not long after, the staff was startled by a sudden commotion resonating from the courtyard, leading them to the discovery of Payne's lifeless form by 5 PM.

This unfortunate incident occurred after what appeared to be a happy time for Payne and Cassidy, who had been captured in videos joyously dancing at a Niall Horan concert and savoring a relaxing breakfast only a few days before the tragic event.

In these videos, the "Strip that Down" singer looked enthusiastic and happy for being surrounded by his loved ones - a stark contrast from his demeanor during his last moments alive.

Another insider revealed that the former boyband star's erratic behavior took a tumultuous turn upon his girlfriend return to Florida.

They told People magazine, "Like you could see from the Snapchat videos, he was a different person around her."

An alleged close friend of Cassidy revealed to The Post that there were concerns that Payne might face a downward spiral if she decided to part ways. This was used was feeling trapped like a "hostage," same to an intense emotional struggle.

"She can't leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do? But she has other responsibilities, other things that she's supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision," they said.