Fans that were expecting to hear posthumous music from Liam Payne will have to wait a bit longer.

In a statement to X, the song's collaborator, Sam Pounds, announced that their song "Do No Wrong" has been put on hold for the time being.

"Today I'm deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire)," he began.

Pounds went on to say that it was not time yet to release the song and that he wants the family to have time to mourn.

"Even though we all love the song it's not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds," he concluded.

Today I’m deciding to hold “ Do No Wrong” and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and… — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 29, 2024

Previously, it was announced that the song would be dropping on Nov. 1 and it would serve as the first posthumous release since Payne died on Oct. 16 when he fell from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne ended up dying from injuries including internal and external bleeding from the fall.

In a since-deleted tweet, Pounds spoke about the song and offered his condolences to his family.

"I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, [his son] Bear, and the entire family," he said via Billboard.

"I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you," he continued.

The release announcement included a video clip from a recent studio session, shared by Payne's sister, Ruth Gibbons, capturing the two musicians listening to the track together. What's more, the clip that was shared shows Pounds and Payne discussing possible collaborators, hinting that it could have had a high-profile. Though, it was never announced to have a feature.