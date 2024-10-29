Liam Payne Resigns from Music Firms on Day of His Passing, Amid £300,000 Drop in Company Value

Liam Payne had reportedly resigned from his music firms just hours before his tragic death.

The Daily Mail reported that recently published documents have surfaced and are officially lodged at Companies House, revealing that just before his passing, Payne, who served as a director, submitted paperwork to step down from the quartet of firm he used to manage his earnings from music recordings and live performances.

Among the entities discussed was Hampton Music Ltd, with a reported value of £17,300 ($22,459), and Hampton Records Ltd, estimated at approximately £75,000 ($97,369).

Payne also expressed a desire to distance himself from Long Play Touring LLP, a live music firm worth £17,000 ($22,070), and Hampton Publishing Ltd, which was once worth £300,000 ($389,000) in 2022, and is now valued below £75,000 ($97,369).

The specific motivations prompting Payne's decision to resign from these firms have yet to be officially confirmed.

Before his death, Payne was said to be discussing a tour scheduled for 2025, despite worries from those close to him regarding his well-being.

The "Strip That Down" singer was in talks for a string of live performances next year, though friends expressed concerns about his ability to cope with the demands of a tour.

An insider told The Mirror, "When it emerged that Liam had been talking to new people about a series of dates, there was a great deal of unease among his friends that this was a bad idea."

"Liam had split from his management about six months ago, and it would not have been something they would have recommended at the current time. Being on the road can be incredibly demanding and Liam wasn't in the best place mentally."

Questions arose regarding his involvement in a Netflix show earlier this year, as some insiders wondered if he possessed the necessary psychological capacity.

Payne took on the role of a mentor in the unscripted show "Building the Band," which follows 50 singers as they strive to create a band based solely on musical harmony and chemistry without ever meeting in person.

Regrettably, the production of the show has been delayed following Payne's death.

Another source The Sun, "Netflix will sit down with Liam's family when the time is right to speak about the series and when it could be released."

"There is no rush or pressure to release the series. It would simply be a beautiful tribute to Liam and capture him at his best in the months before his death."

The former One Direction star lost his life after an accident where he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

According to a statement released by the Argentine prosecutor's office, it was revealed that Payne's death was due to a combination of various injuries leading to internal and external hemorrhaging.