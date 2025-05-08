Cheryl Will 'Always Do the Right Thing' After Liam Payne's $32M Fortune Is Left to His Son: 'He Always Wanted Him Taken Care Of'

After Liam Payne tragically fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16 last year, the details of his estate have emerged, revealing that his entire $32 million fortune will be left to his son, Bear.

The 31-year-old did not leave behind a will, which has complicated the matter of how to disburse his estate. As an unmarried father, his estate will pass to his son, who Liam shared with Cheryl Tweedy, would get most of the singer's wealth.

It comes after Cheryl, 41, was given control to handle the singer's estate. Most of Liam's wealth, which he substantially made while in his time in One Direction, is being put into trust for his son's future.

Confidants of Cheryl said she wanted to be sure that Bear was provided for financially.

"Cheryl will always do the right thing by Bear," one friend of the family told the Daily Mail. "Liam was adamant that his son would be well looked after if anything ever happened to him. It's a comfort knowing that Bear will have everything he needs."

At the time of his death, Liam's estate was estimated to be worth $37.9 million. But after debts and expenses, it totaled $32.2 million.

Since his passing, Cheryl has largely stayed out of the limelight, doting on her son instead. Friends have applauded the Girls Aloud singer for putting Bear's well-being first through this very trying period.

A source close to Cheryl said, "It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."

Although the intricate legal details surrounding Liam's estate have made headlines around the world in the past four years, those who knew him best insist that his greatest worry was always Bear's well-being.

"Liam adored his son. He always wanted to do the right thing by him, financially and emotionally," the source added.

8 years ago, Cheryl gave us the first ever pic of Liam with their son Bear 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Qr1EdWM3qH — liam payne archive (@archivsliam) March 26, 2025

Kate Cassidy, Liam's Girlfriend, Left Out of Will

It comes with the shock revelation that Liam's girlfriend at the time of his death, model Kate Cassidy, will not get a single penny from the estate.

Liam was dating Kate and even talked about plans to get married to her. However, his estate documents reportedly did not list her among his beneficiaries, and it seems she will not benefit from his fortune.

This decision leaves the inheritance solely in the hands of Cheryl, who will oversee the estate on behalf of their son.