Car Crashes Into Billy Corgan's Teashop, Nearly Hitting His Son

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins's son was nearly seriously injured after a scary incident at his teashop.

The singer posted a note from his wife Chloe on Oct. 30 where he shared that a car crashed through the window of his Chicago teashop, Madame Zuzu, nearly injuring their son.

"Important notice about Madame Zuzu's! Thank you for your support and understanding," he captioned the post before the long message.

"This afternoon at Madame Zuzu's, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu's and sadly injuring one person — my mother, Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus," Chloe shared in the note.

"Thankfully, he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured," she added.

Corgan and Chloe went on to thank the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders for their help and she noted that the shop will be closed until further notice. The first location of Madame ZuZu's opened in 2020.

Corgan and Chloe have three children together, son Augustus, 8 and daughter Philomena, 5. They also have a child on the way. In August, the couple shared that they were expecting another bundle of joy.

"We are overjoyed to announce that our family is growing. It's an exciting time for us, although unexpected," Chloe told People.

"On Sunday, we shared the news with our children, Augustus Juppiter and Philomena Clementine. While Augustus was overjoyed, Clementine, the younger of the two, asked if the baby was made already and shed a few tears of concern, which was honestly adorable. Now, both kids are beaming, and it makes it so much fun to share the joy of bringing more love into our family. We are truly blessed," Corgan added.