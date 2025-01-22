Billy Corgan and Bill Burr Address Rumor That They're Half-Brothers

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins and comedian Bill Burr are addressing rumors head on that they're half-brothers.

The pair addressed rumors that they are long lost half-siblings when they appeared on Howie Mandel's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff. Aside from the two looking alike, Corgan gave some weight to the idea when he appeared on Mandel's podcast last November and said his stepmother actually thought it might be true.

"Did you ever think the fact that I never told that story, that maybe you shouldn't?" Burr joked to Corgan. "It's not that I don't like [Corgan], it reminds me of all of that s--t."

Corgan shared his two cents on the situation and disproved the idea that they could be related.

"The fact that he said he can't sing, I think, disproves that we're related, 'cause I'm not funny. So... it goes both ways."

While Mendel left the room during the podcast, Corgan and Burr had a chance to catch up without the host. Burr asked Corgan to speak about the relationship he had with his father and Corgan shared that they did not have the best relationship. Corgan's father, William Dale Corgan, died in 2021.

"At some point, it did become funny to me that he had multiple families," Corgan shared.

In November 2024, Corgan appeared on Mandel's podcast where he spoke about the rumor that he and Burr might be related, saying that it was his stepmother that brought up the idea.

"About 10 years ago, one of my brothers was having a birthday party, and my stepmother was there, who was obviously married to my father. And my stepmother said to me, 'Do you know who Bill Burr is?,'" he told Mandel. "Now at that point, I had never heard of Bill Burr; I didn't know who he was. I didn't know he was a comedian or anything. He could have been the guy down the street."

"She said, 'Well, he's this comedian.' And I think I even somehow called up a picture on the phone, and I kind of noticed right away, 'Gee, he kind of looks like my father.' Bill Burr looks more like my father than Bill Burr looks like me or I look like Bill Burr. So I said to my mother, 'Why are you asking me this?'" Corgan added.

"She goes, 'I think it might be one of your father's illegitimate children. Bill Burr might be one of the children that your father sired in his days being a traveling musician," he continued.

While both Burr and Corgan played along with the idea, they shut it down in the most recent interview.