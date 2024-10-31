Madonna Backs Kamala Harris in Last-Minute Endorsement Just Days Before Election Day

Madonna is not one to shy away from politics, and she is not doing so when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.

Taking to her Instagram account on Oct. 31, the music legend shared that she would be supporting Kamala Harris in her attempt to win the office of president.

"Paris was so FUN! 🇫🇷 . It was hard to leave, but I had. to come home.to

V.O.T.E. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 @kamalaharris For. President!!!!" she said to her nearly 20 million followers.

The post included several snapshots of the singer from her time in Paris, including several pictures of her on the street as well various pieces of art.

Madonna has been critical of Donald Trump in the past, who's running against Harris for the seat of president.

In 2020, she called him out over his handing of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her social media account, Madonna posted a powerful clip which tracks Trump's false claims about the pandemic, including that it would die off in April of that year. The video concludes on a stark graphic on the numbers of infections stacking up as the emergency continued into that year.

In 2017 after Trump was elected, Madonna criticized the Republican leader.

"He's actually doing us a great service, because we have gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I choose creation," she said at the time via Billboard.

Madonna joins the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny who have all gone on to endorse Harris for president.