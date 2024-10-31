Janelle Monae Shocks With Insanely Elaborate Halloween Costumes

R&B innovator Janelle Monae is no stranger to pushing the edge when it comes to fashion. This is especially true during Halloween, debuting several shocking looks over the course of the season.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween's most thorough look this spooky season was undoubtedly her E.T. costume, completely transforming into the iconic 80s character. She debuted the extensive cosplay during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, completely unrecognizable to audience members.

Special FX also helped the Grammy award winner transform into her own kind of monster while shooting her October Hollywood Reporter cover, sharing, "I've always been infatuated by iconic Hollywood movie monsters, so this concept has been years in the making for me. I love the Universal monster universe and characters like Dr. Jekyll, Mr. Hyde and Frankenstein. I just thought it would be cool to see a portrayal of a movie monster not living in any particular binary and allowing all of their energies to flow freely."

This wouldn't be the first time Monae took things to the next level. In a now-deleted Instagram video, Monae immersed herself in character by recreating Michael Jackson's infamous Blanket balcony incident in Germany earlier this year.

In 2002, while touring in Berlin, Jackson attempted to please the crowd that had gathered outside of his hotel by dangling his infant son Blanket, now Bigi Jackson, over the balcony. While Monae held a robot dog instead of an actual baby, the 38-year-old received much backlash for being "insensitive" to the traumatic moment, though it's hard to deny the uncanny resemblance.

Though it led her to remove the footage from Instagram, the backlash was ultimately minimal and hasn't stopped Monae from pushing the boundaries when it comes to her infatuation with innovative cosplay and fashion rebellion.