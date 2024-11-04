Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Privately React to Jason's Confrontation Over Homophobic Insult: 'Fan Crossed the Line'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly reacted privately following an incident where the latter's brother Jason confronted a fan's disrespectful comment about their romance.

Earlier this week, a video circulating on social media captured a moment where Jason reacted quickly, grabbing a phone from a person who seemed to be recording him after using a homophobic slur.

The former Philadelphia Eagles star appeared on College Gameday last Saturday and was asked by a fan, "Kelce! How does it feel that your brother's a f*****t dating Taylor Swift?"

Startled, Kelce immediately turned to face the source of the commotion, and as Jason held a beer, he took the fan's phone and slammed it to the ground.

"Who's the f****t now?" Jason exclaimed.

Jason Kelce smashes the phone of some homophobic loser to bits after he decided to talk s**t on his brother and Taylor Swift right in front of him.



What an icon.pic.twitter.com/HMKRP2iYLB — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 2, 2024

In response to the recent incident, Taylor, who has been in a romantic relationship with Travis since the September 2023, reportedly expressed her feelings with satisfaction and gratitude.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Taylor and Travis were both really shocked by this considering Jason is one of the nicest guys in the world."

"It became clear how much he loves and respects Taylor. Travis means the world to him," the insider added. "The use of the word f****t is not okay with him nor anyone. This fan crossed the line. Jason will never stand for anyone insulting his family and he views Taylor as family now."

Amid the controversy, the Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas stepped in to address the situation, commending Jason for his handling of the homophobic remarks directed at his brother.

He said in X/Twitter, "I shouldn't say, but whatever. I appreciate Jason Kelce standing up for his family."