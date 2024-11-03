Scott Borchetta Reflects on Two Decades Since Meeting Taylor Swift: 'Keep Crushing It'

Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta posted on his Instagram account to praise and reflect on his history with Taylor Swift.

The post, uploaded on November 4, started with Borchetta emphasizing the two decades of being acquainted with Swift.

"It was 20 years ago today. A Beatles reference may not be too far off the mark," Borchetta shared.

"Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor," he said. "A day that changed both of our lives."

Afterwards, the music label CEO elaborated, "This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe. You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea across the room."

Borchetta then stated how proud he was of Swift and her dedication to her craft, "Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together... and just as proud of her now."

"Keep crushing it," Borchetta added.

Despite the wholesome intention of Brochetta's post, the public sentiment wasn't very kind.

On platform X (formerly Twitter), Swifties reacted sourly to the `CEO's post due to his and Scooter Braun's past feud with Swift regarding the ownership of her old songs' master recordings.

Scott Borchetta wanting to post this ever since Taylor left to get atleast 0.39 ounce of clout: https://t.co/IeZEGL9wtw pic.twitter.com/dVS4AUbJ4K — K E I T H ✨ (@thegodlore) November 3, 2024

Tay is better than me because if the man who knew me since childhood sold my life’s work out from under me to one of the men responsible for the worst period of my life simply because I refused to go into another multi-album deal after years under his boot I’d burn his house down https://t.co/SaF7xoaFXa — amelia (@id_lie13) November 3, 2024

Swift made a lengthy post in 2019 to call out the two executives, claiming they had not allowed her to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards.

Swift then highlighted, "Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of these songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans."