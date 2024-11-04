Camila Cabello Recalls Beyoncé's Praise for Her Album 'C,XOXO' During Michael Rubin's White Party

Camila Cabello revealed her interaction with Beyoncé at Michael Rubin's white party.

On November 5, the talk show "And The Writer Is..." released its 194th episode, which featured Cabello as a guest.

During the interview, Cabello was asked by the host about the most memorable moments she experienced during the production of "C,XOXO."

Cabello revealed that she loved meeting new people during the recording, "I loved the friends that I made. Like I loved playing Drake my album, like (it) was so fun."

"When I played Drake my album and he played me some of his music from 'For All The Dogs,' I don't know why talking about him makes me emotional," she continued. "I feel like his music has been such a soundtrack to my life, my friends' lives, he's been just so generous and kind."

Midway, Cabello was reminded by one of her memorable moments at Michael Rubin's White Party. "I don't think I have to edit this out, but I met someone who told me something about my album recently."

Cabello whispered "Beyoncé," which caused the host to ask, "What? What did she say?"

The "Never Be The Same" singer shared:

"She was like 'I love your new album' and I was like, 'You inspire me so much, I would not be here without you,' and I walked away and I cried. I was at Michael Rubin's White Party. I made eye contact with her and I think nobody knows who I am 'cause I like, fully (have) impostor syndrome."

Cabello added, "I looked at her and I was like 'I love you so much' and she was like 'I love you too, I love your new album' and I said 'You inspire me so much,' it was really an amazing moment."