Camila Cabello Falls While Leaving Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party

Pop songstress Camila Cabello took a tumble while leaving a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles last night.

The full fall caught on camera, Camila Cabello and her assistant Tori leaving a Halloween party last night 😭pic.twitter.com/7zRE40WFqc — Camila Cabello Daily (@TheCamilaDaily) November 1, 2024

Blinded by the paparazzi, Cabello's assistant Tori was the first trip while exiting Kendall Jenner's Chateau Marmont Halloween party, unable to see in front of her with the flashes of photography. As Cabello struggled to continue walking through the laughter, she fell to her knees herself, as the bunny ears from her Mean Girls Regina George costume came sliding off.

Both she and her friend assured the paparazzi that they were fine, as Cabello said while walking to their car, "I'm fine. You're welcome for the show, we'll be here all night." The Jenner-hosted gathering hosted plenty of high-profile guests, including Chloe and Halle Bailey, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Cher and Megan Fox.

Cabello was sure to avoid Shawn Mendes questions while gathering her bearings, as her ex-boyfriend has made headlines recently following recent revelations regarding his sexuality.

While promoting his new album on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, Mendes opened up about the state of his current relationship with Cabello, explaining that "Camila and I have done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other."

He noted she's the first he calls in any event, calling her "one of my closest best friends." The two dated from 2019 to 2021, after meeting in 2014. While reunion rumors sparked in 2023 after they were spotted kissing at Coachella, the two remained friends.