Carly Rae Jepsen's Photos in Studio Sparks Excitement Among Fans — New Music Incoming?

Carly Rae Jepsen's newest photos in the studio drew attention online and ignited speculations of a new music release.

On November 6, netizens were set abuzz by Jepsen's latest Instagram Stories, showing her recording in a music studio. The "Call Me Maybe" hitmaker also captioned her post, "Studio for birthday month. My safe, happy, playful place."

Fans flocked to social media to express excitement and anticipation for Jepsen's upcoming content. Some hoped that Jepsen would soon have her breakthrough moment in the music scene, while others pointed out that her update had coincided with Election Day.

"Queen of Canada coming to save pop music once again," one netizen commented.

Others gave remarks such as "Mother is recording 2025's Espresso," and "When will y'all give this woman the justice she deserves? She's been doing so much for pop music."

I hope she has her Espresso moment. I’m tired of her not getting her flowers and respect. — Johnny (@P4TRONS4INT) November 5, 2024

the election literally just a coverup to overshadow her moment lowkey https://t.co/i1zQn8lFTZ — riley (@specksoftime) November 5, 2024

It’s like she knew I’ve been listening to her music all day to help with election anxiety 😭 https://t.co/FqaSu7sBFe — Drewtective Wobser (@drewbwobser) November 6, 2024

After releasing "The Loneliest Time" on October 21, 2022, Jepsen followed up her seventh studio album "The Loveliest Time" on July 28, 2023. The singer also elaborated on the album's inspiration and intention.

"The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness," Jepsen shared. "But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we."

She added, "It's the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love, loneliness, and myself."