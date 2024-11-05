Celine Dion Mourns Quincy Jones in Emotional Post: 'I Am Heartbroken'

Céline Dion paid tribute to Quincy Jones on social media.

On November 6, Dion uploaded a statement on her official accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. She shared, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend, the one and only musical genius, Quincy Jones."

"Quincy touched my world as both a cherished mentor and as also as someone I looked up to for his deep impact on virtually every form of American music," Dion added.

The singer conveyed how privileged she was to work with Jones and said that it "was a dream come true" for her.

"His musical intuition was nothing short of profound - he helped me capture 'a little piece of heaven," Dion continued. "Quincy always knew exactly what each song needed."

Dion then mentioned Jones' philanthropic work that "benefited the arts, global famine, and underprivileged youth." She also stated that his reach truly extended to all parts of the world.

Dion wrapped her tribute by citing a quote from Jones, which emphasized the universal connection between people through music.

"May his wisdom and joy remain with us always," Dion remarked.

Jones passed away on November 3 at 91 years old. The late maestro was known for his impact on jazz and pop music. He also worked alongside numerous icons, such as Michael Jackson, James Ingram, Luther Vandross, Lesley Gore, Frank Sinatra, and many more.