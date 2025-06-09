Celine Dion Gets Standing Ovation at Coldplay Show Amid Ongoing Health Struggles

Celine Dion was given a thunderous standing ovation when she made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over the weekend — one of her few public outings amid her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

The 57-year-old Grammy winner was spotted in the audience with her three sons, Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, during the band's set. At one moment, the band's frontman, Chris Martin, spotted the music icon and sang to her from the stage.

"Oh Celine, my beautiful sister. You make my heart go on and on," Martin crooned, alluding to Dion's hit "My Heart Will Go On." He then beckoned the audience to stand and applaud, "Near. Far. You're a total superstar. Let's hear it for the legendary Celine Dion!"

As captured by concertgoers on social media, these moments would include the moment when Dion got up from the cozy seat she'd been resting in and waved to the crowd before placing her hand over her heart, expressing how she was overcome with emotion by the reaction.

Donning a chic grey suit and a pair of blue glasses, Dion grooved along to Coldplay's tunes before smiling and making a heart symbol with her hands to fans. The singer also posted highlights from the night to her Instagram and X platforms.

What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing! 🎶



A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness.



It was all…fantastique❤️



Fan Support

Dion's arrival drew praise online, as fans took to social media to gush about their excitement.

The singer revealed her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome in 2022, a rare and progressively crippling neurological disorder that causes excruciating muscle spasms and a decline in mobility and control of the voice. She subsequently canceled the rest of the dates for her Courage World Tour.

Dion, who has detailed her struggle with the condition in her recent documentary "I Am: Celine Dion," previously also made a strong appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards when she handed Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Most recently, she brought the house down with a moving rendition of "L'Hymne à L'Amour," at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

But despite her setbacks, Dion continues to inspire the world with her tenacity and mere presence — onstage or in the audience.