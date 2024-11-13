Celine Dion Wows Saudi Arabia With Performance at Elie Saab Fashion Show

Celine Dion is proving that she is the queen of comebacks.

The famed singer took to the stage at the this year's Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh to celebrate the 45th anniversary gala on Nov. 12. Dion was the first performance of the night and sang her classic songs "I'm Alive" and "The Power of Love."

Dressed in a gold, body-covering gown, she belted out the tunes as other models walked by. Dion even strutted on the runway as she performed the songs and told the audience to get out of their seats. The whole performance was just under 10-minutes.

Jennifer Lopez also performed at the event, one of her first shows since her divorce. The singer performed her classic songs "Let's Get Loud," "Waiting for Tonight" and "On the Floor." Her showing even included a few lines of the song "I Will Survive," a potential nod to her divorce.

Jennifer Lopez performing Waiting for Tonight, On The Floor and Let’s Get Loud at the Elie Saab fashion show. pic.twitter.com/X6hJosbq8z — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate) November 13, 2024

Dion previously made her grand return to performing when she appeared at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris earlier this year. During her time there, she performed the song "Hymne à L'Amour" by Édith Piaf.

Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome and her performance in July marked the long-awaited return to the stage after she cancelled the dates on her North American Courage world tour.

Accompanied by a piano and rocking a stunning white gown, the singer delivered her effortlessly flawless vocals as she belted the lyrics to the song.

Dion is also making headlines for another reason. The star uploaded a hilarious video to her Instagram on Nov. 12. In it, she asks Siri on her iPhone to play her cover of "Hymne à L'Amour."

Siri responds, "I cannot find that track by Celine Dion, but here is 'My Heart Will Go On.'"

"No! Hello?" Dion responds.

The singer then tells her phone to give it another shot. However, Siri could not pick up on the track name and opted to play her iconic song instead. Dion was clearly frustrated at this point. However, it worked out in the end as Siri eventually began to play "Hymne à L'Amour."

"Third time's the charm," Dion captioned the post.