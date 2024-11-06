Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Post Hints at Unfinished Business with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez supposedly reveals major details in an Instagram post about split from Ben Affleck.

Dressed in black and white Dior, Lopez is pictured standing at the door of her $68 million Bel Air mansion - which she formerly shared with Affleck.

Despite the couple's split, Lopez is still living there and has not sold it yet after putting it on the market seven months earlier. It is typically unusual for one of the couple to remain in their shared homes following a breakup, and so Lopez's extended stay at the property has raised eyebrows.

The post with featured pumpkins and a sign reading "Pumpkin Patch: Pumpkins, Apples, Hayrides," also gave away what seasonal events take place at the estate.

According to sources, Lopez has been looking for a new house with her real estate agent for months but has yet to find one.

In 2023, Lopez and Affleck bought the sprawling estate Crestview Manor for $60 million.

It has 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and comes complete with a guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a sports complex featuring basketball and pickleball courts.

The home has been slow to attract buyers in the lackluster real estate market, even with a celebrity draw and sizeable renovations.

The couple, however, is still asking $68 million for the mansion. According to real estate veterans, the lackluster sale is due to the current high mortgage rates and a shallow pool of buyers in the multi-million dollar Manhattan market — particularly for newly renovated ones.

Two years after their wedding ceremony, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20. In her filing, she listed the couple's joint date of separation as April 26 and cited irreconcilable differences.

Affleck moved into the $20 million home he bought in July.