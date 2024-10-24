Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Accuses Her Of Attending Diddy's Freak-Off Parties

Amid more and more celebrities speaking up on Sean "Diddy" Combs' developing legal case, many are clearing their names when it comes to any involvement. Others, however, are getting accused of the opposite.

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, has taken to social media to accuse the superstar of being a part of Combs' infamous freak-off parties. In a post on Instagram, Noa shared a list of stars who've allegedly attended Diddy's parties, singling out his ex-wife.

"I'M NOT ON THE LIST," Noa captioned the post. "To those people and media outlets asking if I ever went or participated in that Piece of Sh*t (DIDDY'S) Freak-Off Parties. No and No. Never. But my Ex-Wife (Jennifer Lopez) a.k.a (JLO) Did.. Ask Her."

It is important to note that there is no evidence proving Lopez or any of the celebrities Noa listed attended Diddy's alleged freak-off parties.

Lopez married Noa in 1997 and divorced him only a year later. The singer dated Combs from 1999 to 2001. Noa has openly shared that he believes Diddy is responsible for their divorce, sharing with Despierta America, "She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, 'Sorry, she's not available.'"

Meanwhile, following his September arrest and indictment on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Combs' legal case continues to develop as more shocking details emerge. Allegedly "abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires," more and more victims have come forward with their stories. He was most recently accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old alongside two other unidentified celebrities.

Lopez has yet to comment on the legal matter and her alleged involvement.