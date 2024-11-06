Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Trump Winning the Presidential Election: 'Wake Up and Fight'

Jamie Lee Curtis has broken her silence on the Nov. 5 election.

Taking to her Instagram on Nov. 6, the actress shared a lengthy statement about the results of the election, in particular, Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the United States.

In her post, she said that Trump's win "means a sure return to a more restrictive, some fear draconian time."

"Many fear their rights will be impeded and denied," she wrote. "Many, minority groups and young people will be afraid. Gay and trans people will be more afraid. We know that many women will now find it difficult to get the reproductive healthcare that they need and deserve. For all those people there will be those who will help you. Me included."

In her next paragraph, she urged her fellow Americans to "wake up and fight" the face of "tyranny."

"But what it really means is that we wake up and fight. Fight for women and our children and their futures and fight against tyranny, one day at a time. One fight at a time. One protest at a time. That's what it means to be an American. That's what it has always meant and will always mean regardless of the outcome," Curtis continued.

Above all else she told people to be gentle with themselves.

"Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all.....Be an American today," she concluded.

The Associated Press declared Trump victorious over Harris on Nov. 6 having earned more than the 270 electoral college votes needed in order to become president once again. He previously served as president from 2017-2021 after being elected in 2016 where he bested Hillary Clinton.

Current President Joe Biden is set to serve out his remaining term until Trump is once again sworn in in January.