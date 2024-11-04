Rihanna Shades Donald Trump Even Though She Can't Vote

Election Day in the United States is on Nov. 5, and now Rihanna has urged her fans to take part in the process.

In a video posted to her X account on Nov. 4, she urged her fans to do the thing she cannot do, vote.

"When protecting p--sies and firing p--sies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason," she captioned the clip of her in a vehicle.

when protecting pussies and firing pussies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason pic.twitter.com/QVQh2w35zR — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2024

Rihanna seemingly references comments made by Donald Trump when a recording of him saying "grab 'em by the p----" was published just weeks before the 2016 election, one that he would ultimately go on to win.

Trump has also been joking about his past comments at some of his recent rallies.

In North Carolina on Nov.4, he said mechanical arms that latch to a SpaceX rocket "grab that thing like you grab your beautiful baby."

"See? Much better. Years ago I would've said something else but I've learned. I would've been a little more risqué," he said via The Independent.

The outlet goes on to report that on Nov. 2, Trump made similar comments to a rally in Virginia.

"You see those arms like you grab your beautiful baby, your beautiful child. In the old days, I would have said like you grab your... girlfriend," he said to the crowd.

"Now I don't say that anymore. I say, 'like you grabbed your child.' And those big arms came in and they grabbed that sucker and they held it in place like you grabbed your child. And I said, 'That's unbelievable," Trump continued.

Trump's past comments about grabbing women were from 2005 and obtained by Access Hollywood.

"I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p----. You can do anything," he said on the tapes.

Trump has since apologized for his remarks and his comments have been labeled as "locker room talk" by his campaign.