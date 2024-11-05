Rihanna's Sharp January 6 Clapback Silences Trump Supporter Criticizing Her Election Post

Bad Girl RiRi is back, because Rihanna has returned to social media to silence some Donald Trump supports who criticized her election post.

Taking to her Instagram account on Nov. 4, Rihanna declared that she's going to "sneak into the polls" and vote with her son's passport in the United States election on Nov. 5 since she is unable to.

In a video, where she appeared to endorse Kamala Harris, the 36-year-old superstar wrote: "POV: me trying to sneak into the polls with my son's passport #votecauseicant. When protecting p---ies and firing p---ies can happen all in one vote #votecauseicant #TanSuitSeason."

However, her joke did not go over well with some and she was slammed online for her choice of words.

"That attitude is why we want to make America great again. You want to cheat to win. So disappointing," one person wrote in the comments section of the post.

The "We Found Love" songstress caught wind of the comment and unleashed a brutal response.

"Lol! When y'all stop burning ballot boxes come check me," she said back, according to The Independent.

Another woman then told Rihanna: "Illegal voting is a crime. Maybe she should be arrested for trying."

"Shut up Karen," Rihanna issued as a response.

A different woman posted a long explanation as to why she was voting for a "secure border" before telling Rihanna: "This is exactly why celebrities shouldn't be posting their political opinions. How're you gonna misguide your fans [sic]? Stick to music sis."

Rihanna issued a response that referenced the infamous January 6 incident at the United States capital building, when Trump supporters mobbed the building attempting to overturn the election results.

"Where were you in Jan 6, sis? Stick to your discounted crotch. We out here fighting for its rights! [sic]," the singer retorted.

Rihanna is just one many music stars who have backed Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. Katy Perry and Lady Gaga both appeared at Harris rallies. Perry gave an impassioned speech where she declared her support for Harris to protect her daughter's future.

"Four years ago, I became a mother. It was the best decision I've ever made. Orlando (Bloom) and I welcomed our daughter, Daisy, and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris," Perry said.

"I know she will protect my daughter's future, and your children's future, and our family's future. So, Pittsburgh, let's make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States," she continued.