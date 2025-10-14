Carlos Santana Debunks Viral AI Rumors Targeting Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show

Carlos Santana has stepped forward to reject viral rumors that he opposed Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, asserting the claims are false and that he fully supports the artist.

In a statement to Billboard Español, Santana said, "I congratulate and celebrate Bad Bunny's success and his position right now with the world and with the Super Bowl."

He added that he feels "total oneness" with what the Puerto Rican star is doing, emphasizing a shared vision of art bringing people together in harmony.

The rumors alleged Santana had criticized Bad Bunny for wearing a dress in prior performances and even petitioned to replace him.

Santana called these assertions baseless, attributing their spread to AI-driven misinformation.

His manager, Michael Vrionis, warned of the dangers of circulating unverified content: "AI has accelerated the spread of misinformation, making it harder for the truth to break through the noise."

Santana also addressed the broader climate that fuels false stories. He said the world is experiencing "a time of fear, division, separation, superiority and inferiority," which he believes encourages people to misquote public figures, Billboard reported.

"Fear is what motivates ignorant people to put words in my mouth," he said. "I never said that, nor would I ever. My heart is in total harmony with Bad Bunny, and I celebrate his success, his triumph and his phenomenal achievement."

Carlos Santana Denies Bad Bunny Rumors

The guitarist admitted that he has been repeatedly misrepresented online by long-term harassers who, in his view, seek to distort his words.

According to Complex, he affirmed his support for Bad Bunny, saying he couldn't stop listening to "Monaco," a track by the artist he described as "really magical."

Santana urged creators of false narratives to redirect their energy to more positive causes. He called for unity, joy, and honest conversation as antidotes to division and urged people not to trust random online posts without verifying sources.

Bad Bunny was officially named the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on September 28, making history as the first solo male Latin artist to hold the spot.

Despite backlash from conservative critics — including comments from former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson — the singer has remained defiant.

On "Saturday Night Live," he joked, "If you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," in response to critics of his Spanish-language performance.