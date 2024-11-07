Barry Keoghan Compliments Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter in Podcast: 'Such a Strong, Independent Lady'

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan aren't that loud about their relationship, as fans are only left with crumbs from the two public figures. However, Louis Theroux managed to grab hold of Keoghan and put him into the hot seat.

In the seventh episode of the third season of "The Louis Theroux Podcast," Keoghan appeared as a special guest. The actor conversed with Theroux throughout the session, and during the program, the host asked the million-dollar question.

"Are you in a relationship with Sabrina Carpenter?" Theroux asked, only for Keoghan to jokingly exclaim, "Oh, I knew you'd do this."

Keoghan proceeded to compliment Carpenter and expressed how "incredibly blessed" he was. "Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah, pretty special."

"Louis you got me," Keoghan remarked, causing the host to laugh.

Carpenter and Keoghan were first acquainted in 2023. The two stars have also been spotted together out in public and going on dates. They also trended for attending occasions, such as the Met Gala and W Magazine's Grammys after-party.

Netizens have also been monitoring Keoghan's activities, as the "Saltburn" actor has been spotted supporting Carpenter in her performances several times.

On June 7, Carpenter released the official music video for "Please Please Please," which starred Keoghan.