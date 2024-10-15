Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Those Wig Rumors -- and We're More Confused Than Ever

Pop-star Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become one of the industry's favorite artists. With "Espresso," the hit single off her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she only continues to break records and earn accolades.

One of her most recognizable attributes is her signature long blonde locks and dramatic bangs, though rumors have swirled that she may be secretly wearing a wig. As more and more girls attempt to emulate the Carpenter-Bang look, many have questioned whether or not it's all really hers.

HOLD ONNN so i’ve been gagging over sabrina’s hair this tour only to find out THEY WERE EXTENSIONS THE WHOLE TIME??? pic.twitter.com/8Eu96ooPeC — G✨ (@sabilliescream) August 2, 2023

Us: Girl is that a wig?



Sabrina: pic.twitter.com/8HOqCPPQph — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) October 15, 2024

Y’all I found the wig Sabrina Carpenter be wearing … pic.twitter.com/RiTiXolzb0 — Killa on that Mounjaro✊🏽🇨🇺 (@SadAndYellow) October 14, 2024

Though she long avoided addressing it, the time has finally arrived. Carpenter confronted the rumors during an interview with Time Magazine, saying "Will not confirm nor deny... I don't even know what a wig is, but I also don't know what not a wig is."

Sabrina Carpenter on rumours that she is wearing a wig.



— “Will not confirm or deny … I don’t even know what a wig is, but I also don’t know what not a wig is” pic.twitter.com/8n77mb0GDz — Sabrina Carpenter Spotify (@SpotifySC) October 13, 2024

While the unserious answer is to be expected from the humorous actress and singer, it hasn't quite pacified speculation. But while people debate whether or not Carpenter is rocking extensions, a full-on wig, or natural tresses, she's continuing to rake in big numbers during her international Short N' Sweet Tour. Her very first arena tour, the critical praise of her nightly performances proves that wig or not, Sabrina Carpenter is here to stay.