Rosé Says All of BLACKPINK's Members Refuse to Take a Break: 'We All Want Big Things for Ourselves'

Rosé is busy at work and so are the other girls of K-pop group BLACKPINK.

Appearing on the Nov. 7 episode of the series Hot Ones, Rosé shared praises for her fellow bandmates and explained why they refuse to take break in or out of the group when it comes to releasing music.

"The one thing that's so strong about BLACKPINK is the fact that each one of us, we want such big things for ourselves and we work so hard every day," she said.

"I've never seen someone that's just like, 'I just want to rest.' Even if we've said that before, I don't think anyone means that. BLACKPINK is really hardworking," Rosé continued.

Indeed, the ladies of BLACKPINK have been busy releasing solo music. Rosé scored her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song "APT," which features Bruno Mars.

During her interview with Hot Ones, she shared what inspired the song.

"It's one of many drinking games, but that seemed to be the one that all my friends in the studio were like vibing to. I was like, 'Huh, this is interesting' ... I was really lucky enough to have Bruno jump on it. Craziest experience of my life," she said.

Recently, other members of BLACPINK have also released solo songs. On September 30, Jennie announced her new single, "Mantra", which would go on to be released on Oct. 11. The song debuted at number three on the Billboard Global 200 and number two on the Billboard Global Excl. US, becoming Jennie's third and fourth top-ten hit on the respective charts.

The week before, bandmate Lisa released her song "Moonlit Floor" on Oct. 4. The song reached the top 40 of the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, peaking at No. 38. However, it charted better in other countries like Singapore and Taiwan, where it reached the top 10 in those counties.

The group is currently working on new music together and is supposed to have a huge comeback in 2025 that includes a tour, Rolling Stone reports. However, not much else is known at this time. Their last album was 2022's Born Pink.