BLACKPINK's Rosé Has a Song Inspired by Haters on Upcoming Album

BLACKPINK's Rosé just dropped an interesting tidbit about her upcoming solo album, saying one track was inspired by haters.

Describing the song that she said she wrote after reading hate comments online, the main vocalist of the biggest girl group in the world at present, said fans should expect it to be "disgustingly vulnerable."

Rosé wrote the song because she had this habit of reading "bad comments that's just going to get into my head," and somehow it made it to the album, which explores a wide range of emotions, she told PAPER Magazine in a recent interview.

Getting more personal about the track, she disclosed to the outlet that it will show the world her vulnerable side as an artist and a person who also yearns for validation.

"I realized how vulnerable and addicted I was to this [online] world and that craving for feeling like I wanted to be loved and understood," she explained.

She continued, "[It's] so disgustingly vulnerable and honest that people learn that I am a person that goes through these emotions, and I hated that about myself."

Meanwhile, she assured her fans that all the rest of the songs on her 12-track solo album would be very relatable. She even shared that some of them would tackle her experiences with romantic relationships.

"I'm probably very relatable if you listen to my songs, and if anyone's been in that kind of a relationship. It doesn't even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship," she said.

Ahead of "Rosie's" release on Dec. 6, the BLACKPINK member already dropped one track, her collaboration with Bruno Mars titled "APT."

The song proved to be a big success as it earned her highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100 yet. It also continues to dominate streaming charts weeks after its release on Oct. 18.