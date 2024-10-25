BLACKPINK's Lisa x Doja Cat? Idol Reveals 'Dream Collab' With 'Say So' Singer as Her Next Goal

After making headlines with "New Woman" with Rosalía, Lisa already had someone next in mind for her next collaboration project.

On October 24, Audacy uploaded an interview video featuring BLACKPINK's youngest member and main dancer, Lisa. During the interview, Lisa was asked if she had a list of singers whom she wanted to work with on her releases.

Lisa responded that she had "a lot" of candidates for her future projects. However, she shared that she keeps her eye on the "Say So" singer.

"A lot, actually. But for now that I can think of is Doja Cat, I love her," Lisa said. "Doja Cat, for sure, is my next goal."

Lisa was also asked about what she had learned from the artists she had worked with. The "ROCKSTAR" songstress recounted her experience working with Rosalía during their recording for the music video of "New Woman."

"I think I learned something from her, like she's amazing, she's a professional," Lisa remarked. "She just, you know, maintains her identity with her art and everything."

She added, "I wanted to be someone like her that, you know, can maintain my identity."