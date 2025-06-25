BLACKPINK Reunites for 'Deadline' Tour, Teases New Song in Group Update

BLACKPINK is officially back together and ready to hit the stage again. After months of working on solo projects, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa surprised fans with a group photo posted across all four members' Instagram accounts on Tuesday, June 24.

In the picture, they formed a four-leaf clover with their hands—symbolizing unity and maybe a little bit of good luck as they gear up for their upcoming "Deadline" world tour.

The reunion photo marks the first time in nearly a year that the members have shared a group update.

Fans, known as Blinks, had been waiting for confirmation that the girls were rehearsing together, especially with the tour kicking off soon, TMZ said.

The "Deadline" tour is set to begin on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea. According to their label, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK will debut a brand-new song at the concert.

Fans are hoping the track will also be released online on July 4, ahead of the show.

So far, the group hasn't revealed much else about the tour—no teaser videos, no detailed merch announcements, and no updates on a possible third full-length album.

Still, fans are holding on to hope that more surprises are coming.

#BLACKPINK upcoming single may release July 11th midnight , according to Forbes.

It could also be released on 4th July BUT The group plans to perform it live first before releasing it

BLACKPINK Gears Up for Global Comeback Despite YG Backlash

Even with the quiet lead-up, the excitement is growing. Lisa recently posted on the fan app Bubble, letting fans know they're rehearsing hard and can't wait to see everyone.

However, some fans weren't too happy, calling out YG for what they say is poor planning and lack of promotion.

According to PinkVilla, despite the criticism, the global tour is moving ahead. BLACKPINK has scheduled 31 shows across North America, Europe, and Asia, wrapping up in Hong Kong on January 25, 2026.

US cities on the tour include Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Last year, all four members renewed their group contracts with YG but chose to manage their solo careers separately. Since then, they've each released individual music and appeared in various projects.

Now, with BLACKPINK's long-awaited reunion on stage just days away, fans are ready. As one fan wrote online, "We waited, and they're finally here."