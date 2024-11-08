Bhad Bhabie Reveals Cancer Battle, Treatment Made Her Lose Weight

Bhad Bhabie has revealed that she is battling cancer.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old rapper casually disclosed in one of her Instagram Stories that her treatment for her condition made her lose weight.

"I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose (sic) weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she wrote, which was seemingly in response to the comments some Instagram users made in an earlier post she made featuring images of her looking extra-thin.

Pope Base shared the "Gucci Flip Flops" hitmaker's IG Story on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer in new story addressing comments about her weight."

Bhad Bhabie reveals she has cancer in new story addressing comments about her weight. pic.twitter.com/KLerATuPHv — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2024

Many social media users quickly took to the comments section to express their sympathy for the young artist, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli.

READ MORE: DJ Clark Kent Passes Away at 58 Due to Colon Cancer

"Regardless how you feel about her this is really sad :( It's scary how many young people are getting cancer nowadays," one wrote.

Another commented, "Sending strength and support to Bhad Bhabie during this challenging time. Stay Strong!"

Someone else opined, "This is why people need to stop talking about celebs body's like this you never know what someone's going through they did this exact same [thing] with Chadwick months before he past (sic)."

The shocking revelation comes after Bregoli's recent reconciliation with her estranged father and months after welcoming her first baby with her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn in March, according to the Daily Mail.