Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend, Le Vaughn, Shot During LA Strip Club Altercation

Le Vaughn, the on-and-off boyfriend of rapper Bhad Bhabie, was shot early Wednesday morning at Sam's Hofbrau, a strip club in Los Angeles.

According to reports from TMZ, the incident occurred after a confrontation broke out between two groups of men inside the club. The altercation escalated into gunfire, which spilled outside.

Le Vaughn, 26, was one of the two victims struck by bullets, with a gunshot wound to his hand. The second victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the shoulder.

Fortunately, both men's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Vaughn later shared a video on Instagram showing his bandaged hand from his hospital bed, DailyMail said.

Los Angeles Police confirmed the shooting, noting that the suspect, who was driving a white G-Wagon, fled the scene and managed to evade capture. Authorities are still investigating the incident, but there have been no reports of arrests as of now.

Bhad Bhabie's father Ira came on TMZ Live to talk about LeVaughn getting shot at a strip club last night! pic.twitter.com/8FOZNtXtoT — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) March 5, 2025

Le Vaughn Shot at LA Strip Club Amidst Tumultuous Relationship with Bhad Bhabie

This shooting adds to the drama surrounding Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie, whose relationship has been tumultuous. The pair, who share a young daughter named Kali, have had multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Recently, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, accused Alabama Barker of trying to "steal" Vaughn, which led to a series of diss tracks exchanged between the two rappers, PageSix said.

Bhad Bhabie also made headlines in December 2024, claiming that Le Vaughn had been in contact with Barker, confessing his feelings for her over the past year.

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker, denied the allegations and maintained that Vaughn had been reaching out to her, not the other way around.

This ongoing drama has only added fuel to the fire, with Bhad Bhabie making public claims about Tyga's involvement with Barker.

Despite the drama and allegations of abuse, Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn briefly rekindled their romance in December 2024.

However, this relationship continues to raise concerns, particularly from Bregoli's mother, who has been vocal about her disapproval of Le Vaughn, accusing him of mistreating her daughter in the past.

This shooting incident comes at a challenging time for both Bhad Bhabie and Vaughn, who are also dealing with personal issues.

Bhad Bhabie has been battling cancer and has recently addressed concerns about her health and weight loss on social media. Through it all, Vaughn has been a constant source of support for Bhad Bhabie, especially as she focuses on her recovery.