Bhad Bhabie Sued by Credit Card Giant Amex for Nearly $675,000 in Alleged Debt

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, is facing serious legal trouble. American Express has filed a lawsuit against her, claiming she owes $674,452.40 in unpaid credit card debt.

Court documents filed on July 2, 2025, in Los Angeles County Superior Court reveal that American Express extended credit to Bregoli in April 2021.

The company says she stopped making payments on December 19, 2024. The credit card account, ending in 5000, was reportedly used for purchases and cash advances, Tribune said.

According to the lawsuit, Bregoli agreed to repay all charges, fees, and interest by either paying off the balance in full each month or making monthly payments.

According to People, since she allegedly failed to do so, American Express is now suing for breach of contract.

"Defendant promised to repay Plaintiff for all charges, fees, and interest on the account," the filing states. Now, the company is asking the court to make Bregoli pay the full amount she owes.

Neither Bregoli nor American Express has publicly commented on the lawsuit so far.

$57M Net Earnings, But Bhad Bhabie Owes Amex Thousands

This legal issue comes just after Bregoli opened up in an interview about her financial success.

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, the 22-year-old talked about earning large amounts of money through her OnlyFans account, which she joined in April 2021.

Bregoli once shared a screenshot that claimed she earned over $71 million on the platform.

Of that, $57 million was her net income, with more than $32 million coming from direct messages, $24 million from subscriptions, and around half a million in tips, according to Complex.

Despite those huge earnings, the lawsuit from American Express raises questions about how the young star has been managing her money.

Bhad Bhabie became famous in 2016 after her viral "cash me outside" moment on "Dr. Phil."

She later launched a music career and became a social media influencer, building a huge fan base and earning major income through different ventures, especially on OnlyFans.