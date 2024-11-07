'80s Rock Band Poison Confirms Upcoming Reunion With Full Lineup

Poison fans, rejoice! Rikki Rocket has confirmed that there are big plans for the '80s rock band on the way.

According to the band's drummer, they are in the process of staging a reunion with the group's full lineup.

Speaking with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" host Eddie Trunk Thursday, Rocket said that he is regrouping with Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, and Bobby Dall to make the reunion possible.

The revelation came after Trunk told his guest that he received a text message from their frontman, Michaels, before the show, saying, "Hey, I hear you're gonna have Rikki Rocket on. Send him my love and tell him Poison 2026."

The host then asked Rikki what Bret was implying in his message and if he could be hinting at a 2026 reunion for the glam metal icons.

Rocket quickly responded, "Oh yeah. Yeah, absolutely, '26 is for sure going to happen unless some unforeseen thing happens. All the band members have stuck their hands in and said, 'Yeah, we're definitely doing it without a doubt.'"

The last time Poison released a full-length studio album was in 2007, but the last time they toured was in 2022 when they joined Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe's stadium tour as opening acts.

Aside from Rocket, Michaels has also confirmed the band's reunion. In a recent Facebook Live, he told fans that they will definitely hit the road to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their "Look What the Cat Dragged In" album, released in 1986, as per BraveWords.