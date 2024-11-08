NBA YoungBoy Drops 5 New Tracks on Youtube, Inspiring Viral Praise from Japanese Fans

NBA YoungBoy, the rapper who has been recently sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for illegal gun possession, is back to business. The intense lyricist dropped five songs today on YouTube, just as he always does.

Along with this unexpected drop, he revealed the title and release date of his forthcoming album, I Got a Lot on My Shoulders, due December 6, 2024.

NBA YoungBoy dropped FIVE new songs on his YouTube channel today 🔥



His upcoming album 'I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders' releases on Dec. 6.



His upcoming album 'I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders' releases on Dec. 6.

1. "Missing Everything" (prod. by BNYX)

Fans go wild over the announcement today via posts across social media platforms.

YoungBoy referenced it on his official account, saying, "I just got a lot on my shoulders."

Fans have shared their excitement over the new album, reacting to social media. "THIS ALBUM IS REALLY GOING TO BE LEGENDARY," while another stated that YoungBoy is "Rapping like his legacy is on the line."

NBA YoungBoy's release for 2024 tracks is only the year's second release for the top rapper. That rapper has had a long career of consistently accessible music to immediately be able to get that name to ring in your head.

With his previous works racking up millions of streams, he's found his niche in the modern hip-hop scene.

Elsewhere, this past week, a video of Japanese fans singing along to many NBA YoungBoy songs also went viral across social media. The video features eager fans in Japan singing the lyrics word-for-word while relishing in his music.

NBA YoungBoy's fans in Japan are showing love to him and singing his songs word for word 😅🔥



NBA YoungBoy's fans in Japan are showing love to him and singing his songs word for word

Social media users also reacted to the dedication of these fans, with one person saying, "It's incredible how NBA YoungBoy's fans in Japan are showing love to him."

The clip has since sparked debates around cultural exchange and the global penetration of hip-hop music.

This prompted many fans to weigh in on Twitter in reaction to the viral video. It sparked comments from praising the spirit of the supporters to allegations of cultural appropriation.

"Same across the Asian culture too — fu***d up like around...," one commented. Other remarks include, "The way these Asian people are appropriating black culture to this level is delusional," and other tens of people patted their backside.

People of Asian decent appropriating black culture to this level is all types of delusional.



People of Asian decent appropriating black culture to this level is all types of delusional.

You're hair don't do that bruh, you look ridiculous

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, best known by his stage name NBA YoungBoy, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He was born on October 20, 1999 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Emerging in the late 2010s with his original style mixing southern hip-hop, emotional lyrics, and highly introspective content mixture, Youngboy is known today as an artist with a nearly infinite legacy.

His mixtapes and albums have been commercially successful, and he has released multiple commercial hit songs, including "Outside Today," "No Sleep," and "Bandit." With his heavy output and billions of YouTube views, YoungBoy is no stranger to playlists.

YoungBoy has had many legal issues over the years, including several arrests, firearms, and drug-related charges despite having a successful career as a rapper.

He has been extensively covered in the media, and his career path has been littered with turbulence and a certain level of notoriety in the hip-hop community.