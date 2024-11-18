NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty in Utah Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme

NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty for his part in a prescription drug ring that he operated out of his house in Huntsville.

ABC 4 reports that the rapper entered the courtroom on Nov. 18 where he kept his head hung low and were he pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanor unlawful pharmacy conduct. The reminder of his charges were entered as a "no contest" plea.

As part of his guilty plea deal, YoungBoy will not be serving time in a Utah prison. Instead, his charges were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors and he was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine.

Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh agreed for YoungBoy to not serve time behind bars in this case as he is expected to serve a "substantial" 27 months in federal prison for related charges in a federal case. After he is released from prison, YoungBoy will be placed on five years of federal supervised probation.

Prior to his time in court, the rapper has been living in Utah where he was put under house arrest after allegedly being involved in a 2019 Miami shooting. His relocation to Utah came as part of a courtroom deal in 2021 in which his lawyers argued that "moving to Utah would keep YoungBoy out of trouble."

Despite YoungBoy's legal troubles ahead, Walsh shared that he is a talented man and that he hopes better for him in the future.

"I've seen so many times where you have young men and women who have a lot of talent and potential that they can be robbed of that potential when they start to really struggle with their addictions. I don't want that for you," he told the rapper.

"I'm sure that in your future, once you're done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life. Best of luck to you, Mr. Gaulden," Walsh concluded.