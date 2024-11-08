Jussie Smollett Trends After Trump Supporters Think Racist Text Messages Are 'a Hoax'

Jussie Smollett has found himself trending again thanks to racist text messages that have been circulating across the Untied States, which some believe are a hoax.

On Nov. 8, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries took to X to share that some people have been the subject of racist text messages being sent out. The people he says were targeted are young African Americans.

"Racist, vile and threatening text messages are being sent to young African-Americans throughout the country, including on college campuses. There are extremists in America who feel empowered. We will not be intimidated by anyone," he said in his tweet.

"Greetings, [Recipient's Name], You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at [specific time] with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a Brown Van. Be prepared to be searched down once you've entered the plantation. You are in Plantation Group [Letter]," one such message read.

However, many have gone on to call this a Smollett-esque "hoax." It is worth noting that there is no evidence whatsoever that this is a hoax.

"I'll take Jussie Smollett style hoaxes for $600 Alex!" commented one X user.

"This gives me Jussie Smollett vibes," shared another.

"Check that Smollett guys phone... it's probably him. Are they signed 'this is MAGA country'?" added another user.

Smollett was known for his role on the hit show Empire before he was involved in an alleged hate crime in 2019. In 2021, the actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct, one count for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack.

Smollett had told law enforcement that someone put a noose around his neck and yelled racist and homophobic slurs. He also alleges that the attackers yelled, "This is MAGA country!" before fleeing the scene. After being found guilty of staging the crime, he was subsequently sentenced to 150 days in county jail and 30 months of felony probation, as well as ordered to pay restitution of $120,106 and a $25,000 fine, USA Today reports.

In an interview with People from earlier this year, he reflected on his involvement in the incident.

"I've moved on and I know that the world, one day, and it might be long after I'm gone, who knows, but one day the world is going to fix this. I just can't wait for that to happen because I have a life to live. But the world is going to fix it all," he told the outlet.

The FBI has gone on to release a statement about the recent text messages.

"The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter," they said.

This is not the first time that the text messages have made their rounds as Ari Fletcher expressed outrage on the racist text messages after she was assigned to a "plantation group" one day after Donald Trump secured the 2024 presidential election.

"Somebody just text this to my niece phone. You b---- sick in the head! Catch one!" she said on X.