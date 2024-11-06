Diddy Makes Bold Election Move: How Mogul Managed to Vote While Behind Bars Revealed

Sean "Diddy" Combs exercised his right to vote in the US 2024 election even while incarcerated.

The 55-year-old music mogul was able to cast his vote through an absentee ballot sent to him at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York. He is said to be either registered in California or Florida.

In addition to Diddy, numerous other incarcerated individuals have used this alternative option. Many inmates, who met the criteria to vote before their incarceration, exercised their voting rights through the absentee voting system while in jail.

According to a representative of the Federal Bureau of Prisons who spoke to The New York Post, "Pre-trial incarceration does not affect an individual's voting rights."

They continued, "This means if the individual was eligible to vote before entering the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP), their eligibility to vote does not change unless and until they are convicted."

"Incarcerated individuals on pre-trial status, or 'not convicted of a crime,' are eligible to vote but must utilize the absentee ballot system."

Before inmates at MDC can request an absentee ballot, they must first complete the voter registration process. However, going through the procedures to send and receive a ballot while incarcerated have their challenges.

The rep explained that those who are incarcerated "must use their home address as the 'residential address,' not their prison address when completing their voter registration application."

"Once they are registered to vote, they should list the FBOP facility they are incarcerated in on their absentee ballot application as their 'mailing address.'"

In accordance with federal prison regulations, any mail received from a Board of Election that is marked as "Official Election Mail," "Official Election Ballot," "Ballot Enclosed," or with similar wording indicating the presence of a ballot will be classified as special mail.

In such cases, the incarcerated individual will be required to sign for the receipt of the mail.

On the other hand, election-related mail with different labels is categorized as general correspondence.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which oversees the correctional facility in Brooklyn, informed TMZ that inmates from Maine, Puerto Rico, Vermont, and the District of Columbia can register and vote even during incarceration, due to a 2021 Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden, whom Diddy endorsed in 2020.