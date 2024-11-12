Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Savor Private Moments Together Before Busy Schedules Resume

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce savor spending quality time together amid their hectic schedules, taking advantage of a brief moment of solitude.

An insider told Page Six, "They don't always get a lot of alone time, so when they do, they make sure to make the most of it."

Right now, Swift and Kelce are taking a few days to relax before diving back into their hectic schedules.

The "Guilty As Sin" singer is preparing for her upcoming shows in Toronto this week while the Kansas City Chiefs are also preparing for a game against the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday night.

"Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples," per the insider.

📸| Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce after the chiefs game yesterday pic.twitter.com/DMF1vU7jQE — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 11, 2024

They continued, "They enjoy going out and grabbing dinner, cuddling on the couch, or just ordering delivery and watching movies."

"Sometimes Taylor and Travis actually love staying in more than they enjoy going out."

"They can just be themselves. They don't have any eyes on them and they can just be in the moment with each other. At times, it's when they feel the most comfortable being together."

This comes amid Swift has once more etched her name in history by clinching a historic Album of the Year nomination at the 2025 Grammys.

She received five nominations for her most recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department," released in April, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "Fortnight," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Us" with Gracie Abrams and Best Pop Vocal Album.

However, she was notably absent from the Best Music Film category for her highly successful "Eras Tour Concert" film.